Special VIP Room and Trade-in Zone for Premium Services

BRAND OFF Original Scarf

Customers who register as BRAND OFF new members at the Central Store will receive a complimentary scarf (while stocks last). New members can enjoy 5% discount and 24-month interest-free installment for their first purchase if they share the BRAND OFF Facebook Central Store re-opening post. For orders over HK$20,000, you will receive an exquisite gift (while stocks last).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - BRAND OFF, which originated in Japan and has operations throughout Asia, provides personalized service to different customers in line with Japan's sincere attitude. Through efficient merchandizing management and global mobility, BRAND OFF brings convenience and surprises to customers, creating a unique "glocalized second-hand luxury goods platform", and aiming to be the No.1 in Asia's second-hand luxury goods industry!Since the recovery from the COVID pandemic, BRAND OFF Central Store has experienced a significant growth in sales, membership and designer brand recycling business. In order to meet the growing demand for its services, BRAND OFF Central Store has undergone a series of upgrades to enhance the customer experience with a new and exclusive look. BRAND OFF is proud to announce the reopening of its Central Store after renovation, offering customers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience. The new store is positioned as a "Prestige" store, allowing customers to explore a treasure trove of over 1,000 pre-owned luxury items.The new store is designed to emphasize the BRAND OFF brand, two-storey high featuring a VIP room and a separate trade-in area. The idea behind our design concept is to reassemble a "second-hand bag closet". The display cabinets are simple yet luxurious, enhanced with yellow, purple and rose gold accents, creating a comfortable and luxurious shopping environment. Not only does this design enhance the brand image, it also provides a brandnew shopping experience for customers.A treasure trove of over 1,000 pre-owned luxury itemsA separate trade-in area and VIP Room for our valued customers is located on the B1 floor, providing a private and secure service space for customers to shop or sell. We hope that the customers will enjoy our premium service. The new area not only enhances the service quality, but also promotes sales and trade-in business. The new store showcases over 1,000 items in stock, covering a wide range of pre-owned luxury goods such as designer handbags, watches, jewelry, precious metals and apparel, in addition with a unique display area for limited items. Customers can discover the perfect match for their collection based on their needs.The newly renovated BRAND OFF store in Central will also feature a variety of time limited items! A selection of limited handbags will be available from June 6 to July 26, 2024, and selected items will be offered at special discounted prices during this period. Bag lovers should definitely not miss out!To celebrate the re-opening of the Central store, BRAND OFF will launch a number of exciting activities from June 6 to July 26, 2024!Hashtag: #Brandoff #Centralstore

About BRAND OFF

Founded in 1993, BRAND OFF specializes in the retail, trade-in and auction of designer bags, watches, jewelry, precious metals and apparel. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Japan, the company now has 53 stores worldwide, including 10 stores in Hong Kong and continue to expand our business to provide more customers with a quality pre-owned luxury shopping experience. We strongly believe that through continuous efforts and innovation, BRAND OFF will create more brilliance in the pre-owned luxury market.



Website： https://www.brandoff.com.hk/

Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/brandoff.hongkong

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/brandoffhk



