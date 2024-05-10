Exclusive offers for Melco Style members to enjoy 20% off advance ticketing and 25% discount on Combo for 4 only from May 14 – May 20

STUDIO CITY



Package starts at MOP 3,299

One-night stay in a Celebrity Vista King Room

Concert tickets in B / C Reserve for two

Access to the Outdoor Pool and the gym at Celebrity Tower

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access ALTIRA



Package starts at MOP 4,099

One-night stay in a Corner Suite

Concert tickets in B / C Reserve for two

Access to Indoor Heated Infinity Pool and Fitness Centre

Complimentary shuttle bus to Studio City

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access

Complimentary selected mini bar items

Complimentary pressing service (2 pieces per day) W MACAU - STUDIO CITY



Package starts at MOP 3,430

One night stay in a Spectacular (King / 2 Doubles) Room

Concert tickets in B / C Reserve for two

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access GRAND HYATT MACAU



Package starts at MOP 3,399

One-night stay in a Deluxe King Room

Concert tickets in B / C Reserve for two

Access to the 40-meter hotel swimming pool and the fitness center at Grand Hyatt Macau

Complimentary shuttle bus to Studio City

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access

STUDIO CITY



Package starts at MOP 5,699

Package includes:

One-night stay in Star Premier Suite

Concert tickets in VVIP / VIP / A Reserve for 2 (Seat Map)

MOP 1,000 Studio City Consumption Rebate

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access

Access to the Outdoor Pool and the gym at Star Tower W MACAU - STUDIO CITY



Package starts at MOP 5,530

Package includes:

One night stay in a Cool Corner (King) Room

Concert tickets in VVIP / VIP / A Reserve for 2 (Seat Map)

MOP 1,000 Dining Credit

Complimentary local calls and Wi-Fi access

"Strongest hits" VIP Suite Party Package



Party of 12 Package starts at MOP 29,000 (Original price MOP 45,000)

Party of 24 Package starts at MOP 48,000 (Original price MOP 70,000)



Save up to MOP 16,000, Includes:

Exclusive private box for the concert (Ticket + Buffet)*

Club MOP party room with valued MOP 5,000 consumption credits* "Pretty Crazy" Free Flow Concert Package



Package starts at MOP 1,388

Applicable for A / B Reserve



Just add MOP100, Includes:

Unlimited drinks for one at designated restaurants for 2 hours*

Concert ticket for one (A Reserve MOP 1,688 / B Reserve MOP 1,288) Two-hour all-you-can-drink offer is valid at the following restaurants:

Rossi Pizza/ Lobby Café at Epic Tower/ Club MOP

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - Since inception last year, Melco Residency Concert Series presented by Melco Style has quickly become one of the Asia's most sought-after flagship entertainment centerpiece and has attracted over tens of thousands music fans coming all over Asia. At the finale this year, pop diva Joey Yung will take the stage again at the Studio City Event Center headlining withfeaturing a total of 12 'Eternal Musical Journeys' for all her beloved enthusiasts across 6 weekends starting from July 13. Music fans, get ready for an elegant encounter!said,'Melco has been thrilled to see the enthusiastic responses for Melco Residency Concert Series from music fans across Asia, it also undoubtedly implied Melco's efforts on introducing residency concert culture to Macau has been a resounding success. We're so happy to welcome pop diva Joey Yung back to Studio City Event Center for another Melco-exclusive performance to grandly wrap up the second season of Melco Residency Concert Series. Melco strives to be a pioneer in premium travel, leisure and entertainment to deliver world-class offerings that goes beyond imagination and in full support to the Macau SAR government's initiative in steadying Macau's leading position as a top-notch entertainment and tourism landmark on the global map. As a premier integrated entertainment resort in Macau, Studio City will continue enriching our entertainment portfolio with more surprising new attractions soon be revealed at Studio City. We also look forward to the third season of Melco Residency Concert Series coming next year as we guarantee an even more comprehensive range of innovative entertainment and uppermost hospitality experiences to be deliver for all tourists visiting Macau."Dubbed the wonder diva of Cantopop, Joey Yung being the first among the superstars line up of Melco Residency Concert Series to unveil the LIVE in Asia's First Ever Residency Concert Series last year and tickets were sold out almost instantly. Joey has attended many concerts across the world to draw inspirations for preparation of the limited-edition Melco Residency Concert Series for audiences to enjoy. 'The pursuit of dreams is an eternal journey no matter how hard and cruel the reality is. The never-ending journey cannot be seen or touched, the most beautiful things can only be felt from within your heart.', expressed by Joey Yung on her bespoke concert theme 'Eternity' as she hopes that music lovers will truly immerse in her dreamy musical world at 'Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau'.At the last season in gorgeous and elegant costumes, Joey performed many of the classic ballads that made her so popular across Asia, she showed off the performing skills that made her the Cantopop diva of her generation. Joey has also been practising hard on the piano to surprise fans in performing her hit ballad "Little". A pop icon who truly loves her fans, Joey purposely designed a catwalk platform extended from the stage so that she can get even more up close to her fans. She also carefully curated a setlist that changed from night to night. As a consummate performer, Joey definitely excited her fans and deeply immerse them into her musical world.Coming to the second season of Melco Residency Concert Series,, 'A year has passed and I'm still so excited to take the Studio City Event Center stage once again this year. Last year, the love and passion from my Asia fans really moved me. I can't wait to return this July for the new season of Melco Residency Concert Series "Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau 2024"as it gives me a chance to tailor-made a brand-new bespoke concert experience for Melco with the concept of Eternity to share my beautiful and dreamy musical world with audience. This summer, I would like to invite my fans from all over Asia to join me at Studio City Event Center for the Melco exclusive 'eternal musical journey'. Let's enjoy an "All-out Summer" together!'Presented by Melco Style,will debut in July 13 with tickets on sale starting from May 21. Become a Melco Style WeChat member may enjoy exclusive advance booking to reserve the best view seating with 20% off for single ticket and 25% discount on combo for 4 only available from May 14-20. In addition, Studio City has also prepared other superstar privileges to dedicated music fans - 'Strongest hits' VIP Suite party package offers fans to enjoy a variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks while appreciating the Melco exclusive spectacle in a private cabin and continuing their hot vibes with post-show party at Club MOP private box. The 'Pretty Crazy' Free Flow Concert Package offers two hours of all-you-can-drink for fans to warm up and get prepared to fully indulged in the concert frenzy. More variety of accommodation, entertainment, and dining packages all at an incredible great value are also available. For details, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/melco-style-residency-concert-joey-yung Show date: July 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; August 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 (12 shows)Time: 19:00Venue: Studio City Event CenterTicket price: Starting from MOP688Become a Melco Style WeChat member to enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on single ticket and 25% discount on Combo for 4 from May 14-20! (Only for 7 days)*Terms and conditions appliedBooking date: May 14, – Aug 24, 2024Check-in date: July 13 / 14 / 20 / 21 / 27 / 28; August 10 / 11 / 17 / 18 / 24 / 25, 2024During the pre-sale, enjoy complimentary breakfast for 2Booking date: May 14 – Aug 24, 2024Check-in date: July 13 / 14 / 20 / 21 / 27 / 28; August 10 / 11 / 17 / 18 / 24 / 25, 2024During the pre-sale, enjoy complimentary breakfast for 2Hashtag: #MelcoResortsandEntertainment

