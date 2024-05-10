DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 May 2024 - L7, a leader in Web3 digital asset management and traffic aggregation, is thrilled to announce its participation in Crypto Expo Dubai 2024, scheduled for May 20-21. As a diamond sponsor for the event, L7 is set to play a pivotal role in this premier gathering. Hosted by Hqmena, the event stands as a cornerstone for the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector, drawing in top experts, companies, investors, and enthusiasts from across the globe.





L7's ecosystem covers a broad spectrum of applications, including Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges (CEX/DEX), Crypto Cards, Farms & L7 Pool, and Labs. The Expo serves as a vital platform for L7 to showcase its core offerings and connect with potential partners to expand its ecosystem further.





The Expo is celebrated for its dynamic conference sessions, vast networking opportunities, and extensive global reach. It will feature an array of participants including blockchain platforms, developers of smart contracts, providers of crypto payment solutions, wallet services, NFT platforms, and more.





Highlighting L7's active role, CEO James Lucas of L7 DEX will deliver a keynote on “The Evolution of Digital Asset Management in the Web3 Era” on May 20th and join a panel discussion titled “The Potential of Asset Tokenization Beyond Cryptocurrencies” on May 21st. Additionally, L7 will host a booth at the Expo, facilitating face-to-face interactions with potential partners and displaying its wide range of products and services.





James Lucas, CEO of L7 DEX, stated: "Our participation at the Expo is a testament to our commitment to leading the digital asset management industry through continuous innovation, strategic collaboration, and a comprehensive understanding of our clients' evolving needs."

About L7

L7 is a Web3 digital asset management and traffic aggregation platform. Leveraging extensive industry resources and wide networks, L7 provides a broad range of solutions, including venture capital in digital assets, incubation of startup projects, and financial management services. L7's portfolio includes a range of products and services such as Centralized Exchanges (CEX), Decentralized Exchanges (DEX), Crypto Cards, Labs, and Initial DEX Offerings (IDO), among others.





About Crypto Expo Dubai 2024