FIE Foil World Cup – Hong Kong, China

World Triathlon Cup

2024 Hong Kong Sevens

Dragon Boat Festival

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2024 - From international rugby and golf to fencing and dragon boats, Hong Kong's sports scene echoes the city's diverse cultural blend of East and West, with world-class facilities to match.With 2024 being an Olympic year, Hong Kong is in the thick of the action. The inaugural Hong Kong leg of the FIE Foil World Cup gathered elite international foilists for a pre-Olympic showdown. Reigning Olympic champion Cheung Ka-long threw down the gauntlet to his rivals by leading Team Hong Kong, China to victory at AsiaWorld-Expo.The World Triathlon Cup not only offered Olympic qualifying points, but also unique experiences for competitors, including a 750m swim leg in Victoria Harbour followed by a 20km bike ride and 5km sprint to the finish line in the heart of the city.Hong Kong Sevens (rugby) is the undisputed champion of mega sports events, with this year's 47edition reuniting the world's best teams for three-days of high-octane sport and non-stop entertainment. Played in front of a full-house crowd, it provided a fitting finale at the Hong Kong Stadium before the tournament moves to a new home at Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP).New this year was LIV Golf Hong Kong. It was a big hit with dedicated fans and interested newcomers alike, as they were treated to top quality action, entertainment and family fun at the Hong Kong Golf Club.For an event that truly reflects the Hong Kong's rich cultural diversity, the Dragon Boat Festival is held at waterfront venues across the city each summer.The city's sports scene is revving higher with the KTSP (opening in 2025) featuring top-notch facilities, including a 50,000-seat main stadium, to attract even more exciting events.The Government is working with various sectors to launch sports events. "The momentum will keep on building. And long beyond. There will be no stopping our many prestigious international events," said Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary.Hong Kong will co-host the 15th National Games in 2025 with Guangdong and Macao. Held every four years, the National Games is China's highest-level and largest national multi-sports event. This is the first time for Hong Kong to co-host the National Games, propelling sports development in the city.Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #asiasworldcity #sports #megaevents #Olympic #rugby #fencing #triathlon #golf #dragonboat Wechat: 香港 亚洲国际都会

