Offering Historic Experiences in the Heart of Macau's Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro

P001 Lek Hang Group's century-old Hotel Central, a landmark of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and the neighbourhood of the famous tourist attractions, Ruínas de São Paulo and the Largo do Senado, which is the result of more than a decade of hard work, commenced its soft opening on April 30.

P002 Located on the fourth floor of Hotel Central, "Palace" is a high-end restaurant specialising in Nostalgic Western dishes.

Advertisement

P003 The interior design of Hotel Central led by the Internationally renowned Cheng Chung Design

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - Lek Hang Group, investing over HKD 2 billion in acquisition and revitalization, is proud to announce the soft opening at April 30 of their flagship hotel, the renowned Hotel Central. The hotel locates in the heart of Macau and adjacent to iconic attractions such as Ruins of St. Paul's and The Senado Square. Alongside the hotel, the fourth floor will also feature the Nostalgic Western dishes restaurant "Palace".Mr. James Wong, Marketing Director and Senior Assistant to the Chairman of Lek Hang Group, expressed his excitement as the entire staff of Hotel Central is well-prepared after a meticulous and comprehensive training process. This endeavor, representing over a decade of dedication and hard work, is now ready to be unveiled to the public. With the soft opening coinciding with the highly anticipated May Day holiday, James hopes to leverage the synergy between the hotel and its associated tourist facilities to enhance the vibrancy and appeal of the old city area. By enticing visitors to explore Macau's historic district, the aim is to provide an immersive experience of Macau's unique charm and cultural heritage while stimulating tourists' spending and revitalizing community tourism.Hotel Central offers a total of 114 rooms with six different room types ranging from the Superior Room to the Supreme room with balcony, cater to the needs of different travellers. The interior design, led by the internationally renowned Cheng Chung Design, incorporates local elements with meticulous precision, showcasing Macau's distinctive flavor and cultural memories. Moreover, the various vintage objects found throughout the hotel were personally handpicked by Lek Hang Group Chairman Mr. Simon Sio, ensuring that guests can feel the historical and cultural essence of Macau in every corner of Hotel Central.Meanwhile, the well-known Palace, renowned for its traditional dim sum, has undergone a magnificent transformation. It now emerges as a high-end restaurant focusing on Nostalgic Western dishes, paying homage to traditional culinary culture and heritage. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and afternoon tea, each dish at the restaurant carries a unique historical story, aiming to evoke nostalgia for glorious bygone eras while leading the way in future dining trends.To celebrate the soft opening and welcome the bustling May Day holiday, Hotel Central is delighted to offer the "Glory returns for 100 years" soft opening package. Guests can enjoy a two-night stay at a special rate starting from MOP 788 per room per night, which includes a complimentary breakfast for two at Palace and complimentary mini-bar access during the stay. The package is available for stays from April 30 to June 30 and can be purchased on the Hotel Central official website.Hashtag: #澳門 #酒店 #新中央酒店 #力行集團 #旅遊 #文物

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lek Hang Group

Established in 1991, Lek Hang Group has become a pillar of Macau's business landscape, adhering to a philosophy of "Diligence and Focus, Grounded in action" and growing alongside the region. Over three decades, the group has diversified into real estate, construction, hotel management, dining, mall operations, and advertising planning, all while actively engaging in corporate social responsibilities. These efforts include revitalizing old districts and contributing to the community, reflecting the group's commitment to long-term strategic planning and the stable development of its businesses.

Advertisement