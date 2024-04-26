Advertisement

Advertisement

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024K-Town, an authentic Korean-style commercial street, marks the beginning of Vinhomes' new chain of destinations. Set to open on April 26th in the heart of "Ocean City," an urban township in eastern Hanoi, K-Town serves as the final piece of the Grand World shopping, entertainment, and recreation complex. Spanning 6.5 hectares, it meticulously recreates iconic Korean architecture and blends it with a modern urban spirit and a taste of trendy Korean lifestyle.The K-Legend district offers a nostalgic charm with its soft, reddish-brown curved roofs, while K-Street bustles with the vibrant energy of popular Korean destinations: Gangnam shopping streets, Iteawon's cultural hub, Hongdae's culinary and artistic haven, and Myeongdong's fashion and cosmetics paradise.Scattered throughout walkways, plazas, and streets are iconic Korean mascots and landmarks, such as a giant red bear sculpture, a brown bear and white rabbit duo, interactive luminous butterflies that light up at night, and traditional Korean art symbols like the Banya drums, Haechi statues, and colorful lanterns. These elements transport visitors to the heart of Korea without leaving eastern Hanoi.To mark its grand opening on April 26th, K-Town will kick off with a vibrant music and fireworks festival featuring electrifying performances by DJs and artists at the K-Fest. From April 26th to 28th, it will transform into a "Korean Space" with booths showcasing Korean brands and products.Visitors can immerse themselves in Korean culture through a variety of activities, including kimchi-making workshops, experiencing the 20-meter Gimbap (the longest in Vietnam!), learning about Korean Ginseng, participating in Squid Game-themed activities, attending the Hanbok Day festival, competing in a K-Pop Dance cover contest, and enjoying free traditional games throughout the district.Shoppers can also indulge in a retail and entertainment extravaganza with over 200 booths featuring renowned brands like Bonchon Chicken, KAKAO Friends, Snow Island and more.Continuing its commitment to creating unique experiences across its locations, Vinhomes unveiled K-Park Korean Cultural Park. Situated on the south bank of Vinhomes Royal Island, a luxury island development in Vu Yen, Hai Phong City, K-Park is already generating excitement among residents.This marks the first foray of Korean culture, architecture, and lifestyle into Hai Phong. Visitors can immerse themselves in the essence of Korea through the park's unique features, including a dazzling Korean artisan lantern park, a welcoming gate, scenic pavilions, a spacious plaza, and captivating gardens.To celebrate its grand opening, K-Park will host a series of fun-filled activities exclusively for visitors. These include donning traditional Hanbok attire for a commemorative photo, experiencing traditional Korean fan dances, and enjoying K-Pop Dance Cover performances. Visitors can also play candy-breaking games, witness a mesmerizing fireworks display at the park, and indulge in a culinary paradise of Vietnamese and Korean cuisine.Following K-Park's grand opening, visitors can immerse themselves in the grandeur and western ambiance of European Square, undergoing its technical opening on April 27th. The 45-meter-tall Sun Tower stands as a majestic symbol, while the region's most spectacular water fountain stage utilizes cutting-edge technology to create mesmerizing water displays and a unique 3D screen, sure to become a magnetic draw for visitors of all ages.A vibrant atmosphere will fill the square with a diverse range of activities: dancing in aristocratic attire, enjoying thrilling circus and stilt performances, renting European costumes, and capturing memories at the Photobooth. Visitors can also explore a culinary world that blends Asian and European flavors.To top it all off, a workshop on horseback riding, a tradition associated with European nobility, and a groundbreaking 3D water fountain performance with a dazzling Light Show promise an experience unlike any other in Hai Phong.The recent grand openings of K-Town "Korean Street" at Grand World (Ocean City), K-Park Korean Cultural Park, and European Square at Vinhomes Royal Island (Vu Yen) solidify Vinhomes' commitment to providing residents with top-tier amenities and infrastructure that reflect global trends. These unique destinations not only elevate the quality of life for residents, making their communities highly desirable, but also attract millions of domestic and international tourists.K-Town, K-Park, and European Square offer diverse experiences catering to various interests. Visitors can immerse themselves in Korean culture at K-Town, embrace the tranquility of Korean-inspired gardens at K-Park, or wander through the European ambiance of European Square. These havens provide a welcome respite from city life, offering leisure, entertainment, and cultural exploration.In addition, these openings unlock exciting business opportunities. The unique ambiance and diverse experiences make them ideal locations for businesses to flourish, creating a vibrant commercial landscape.Hashtag: #Vinhomes

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.