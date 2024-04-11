HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2024 - Michelin is delighted to announce that the MICHELIN Guide has added the city of Da Nang to its gourmet destination portfolio. Consequently, Da Nang becomes the third Vietnamese city to see its gastronomic scene spotlighted by the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, right after the ones of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City where the MICHELIN Guide debuted last year.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, says: "".Globally known as an acclaimed touristic destination, Da Nang is also a true heaven for food lovers. As a proud ambassador of Central Vietnamese cuisine, Da Nang has impressed the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors with quality and variety of local specialties available to offer – be it Mì Quảng, Bún Chả Cá or famous Bánh Xèo. Seafood restaurants, all proposing an abundance of very fresh or live marine creatures, as well as street food delicacies are not to be missed, and the MICHELIN Inspectors have been taking pleasure sitting by the side of the road to enjoy culinary gems, such as a bowl of congee with braised duck.In addition to these traditional specialties or eateries, Da Nang also offers a lively fine dining scene, shaped by both local chefs making the most of local produce, as well as international chefs, who have fallen in love with the city and brought to it their hometown tastes.The extension of the MICHELIN Guide to Vietnam is supported by Sun Group whose Chairman, Mr. Dang Minh Truong shared,The 2024 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang will be announced during one single ceremony, to be hosted in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2024 (exact date to be communicated later).To learn more about the MICHELIN Guide history, methodology or selection organization, please visit guide.michelin.com/vn/en or follow updates on facebook.com/MichelinGuideAsia and instagram.com/michelinguide Hashtag: #MichelinGuide #DaNang #Vietnam

About Michelin

Michelin's ambition is to sustainably improve its customers' mobility. The leader in the mobility sector, Michelin designs, manufactures, and distributes the tires best suited to their requirements and uses as well as services and solutions to improve transport efficacy. Michelin also puts forward offers that allow its customers to enjoy unique moments when traveling. Michelin also develops high-technology equipment intended for multiple fields. Based in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 175 countries, employs 132,200 people and operates 67 tire factories that, together, produced approximately 167 million tires in 2022. ( www.michelin.com).







