HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2024 - Apple Storage Group, one of the leading providers of self-storage services in Hong Kong, has been dedicated to delivering high-quality storage solutions to local residents. As a socially responsible company, Apple Storage Group firmly believes in the principle of "taking from society, giving back to society." With a commitment to supporting the diverse creative development in Hong Kong, Apple Storage Group collaborates with various stakeholders to create value, foster local talents, and share achievements with the community.In March 2024, Apple Storage Group proudly announces the opening of its first Apple Storage Creative Centre (ASCC). Operating as a non-profit entity, ASCC is generously funded by Apple Storage Group. As a versatile and open venue, ASCC aims to support Hong Kong's vibrant creative scene by providing affordable and comfortable spaces for young entrepreneurs, professionals, and charitable organizations to unleash their creativity and showcase their talents.ASCC, supported by Apple Storage Group, utilizes all its revenue for the development and maintenance of the venue. Situated in the Kwun Tong district, the creative centre features a sleek and spacious design, covering over 2,000 square feet of usable space. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities such as sound systems, televisions, display panels, painting hooks, folding tables, and chairs, ASCC is ideal for hosting exhibitions, grand openings, conferences, lectures, workshops, live broadcasts, group gatherings, corporate events, seminars, and more.ASCC is conveniently located at Unit C, 6/F, Kow Ming Factory Building, 99 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong. It operates from Monday to Sunday, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.Hashtag: #AppleStorage

About Apple Storage Group

Established in 2005, Apple Storage Group has continuously evolved to provide professional, high-quality, and customer-centric self-storage services for both individuals and businesses. The group's brands include Apple Storage, U SPACE, Apple Movers, and Apple Wine Storage, positioning Apple Storage Group as a leading local storage service provider in Hong Kong. With over 100 branches across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories, the group is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of customers.



