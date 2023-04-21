SINGAPORE - IMDEX Asia 2023, Asia Pacific’s leading international maritime defence exhibition returns this May, spotlighting the finest fleets of naval and integrated defence innovations, systems and solutions from traditional sectors. Amongst the key highlights this edition includes the Italian Pavilion (booth K25) organised by the Italian Trade Agency, with more than 10 Italian companies showcasing the very best of Italian technology and systems, as well as the debut of the Italian Navy Ship “Francesco Morosini” - a Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel, with 6,400 tons of displacement, 143 meter of length and 17.5 meter of width, delivered on 22 October 2022 to the Italian Navy at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia). SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 -, Asia Pacific’s leading international maritime defence exhibition returns this May, spotlighting the finest fleets of naval and integrated defence innovations, systems and solutions from traditional sectors. Amongst the key highlights this edition includes the Italian Pavilion (booth K25) organised by the Italian Trade Agency, with more than 10 Italian companies showcasing the very best of Italian technology and systems, as well as the debut of the- a Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel, with 6,400 tons of displacement, 143 meter of length and 17.5 meter of width, delivered on 22 October 2022 to the Italian Navy at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia).

Happening fromthe highly-anticipated exhibition is expected to see the participation of over 11,000 attendees from 62 countries, including 236 exhibitors from 30 countries including Italy, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United States. With Singapore’s strategic position offering unrivaled access to the regional market, the exhibition will attract an audience of decision makers, buyers and officials from navies, agencies and maritime organizations from around the world.In addition to the programme lineup across the 3-day event, attendees can look forward to the Warship Display segment with the debut of the Italian Navy Ship “Francesco Morosini”. The Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel represents the cutting-edge of Italian technology in the naval and electronic sector, with her impressive characteristics – 6,000 tons of displacement, 143 metres in length and 17.5 metres in width. One of the main features of the “Francesco Morosini” is the new concept bridge “Naval Cockpit”, an integrated system that allows the conduct of the ship and the majority of the maritime operations by only two operators, the pilot and the co-pilot, who incorporated the figures of the duty officer on the bridge and the command.The Morosini, whose motto is EX UNDIS SIGNUM VICTORIAE (from the waves presaging victory), will be the stage not only for defence-related activities within the warship display but also for institutional and cultural events jointly organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore and the Italian Defence Attaché Office in partnership with local institutions.Commenting on this year’s edition of IMDEX Asia 2023,said “Italy participates in IMDEX Asia with its new state-of-the-art ship operating in the Italian Navy: the “Francesco Morosini” Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel. Singapore will be the first port call in Asia of the ship’s five months global campaign, which marks Singapore’s prominence as a strategic hub. The unit will also be the stage for promoting our excellences in other fields, including culture and scientific research as part of the ‘Italian Festival in Singapore’, the annual festival to be held from May to July 2023. A jazz concert, visits from local schools and lectures in partnership with Singapore universities will give visitors the chance to experience cutting-edge technologies and innovative systems first-hand”.Organised by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Ministry of Defence, the Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate and AIAD (the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security), the Italian Pavilion at IMDEX Asia 2023 will also see the participation of 10 Italian companies - showcasing the very best of Italian excellence.With the growing western interest in the strategically important region like Singapore,said, “The Singapore market represents an extremely important technological and strategic hub for companies in the AD&S sectors. The Italian companies have been present in this market for many years and conduct in cooperation with Singaporean institutions and Armed Forces Research and Innovation activities, as well as development and marketing of complex cutting-edge systems of excellence. The exchange of training activities and services, where doctrines, equipment and systems are provided through or by Italian companies are the evidence of a winning and consolidated partnership”.With maritime security remaining a key priority in today’s modern world, attendees can also look forward to discovering emerging Italian technologies like cybersecurity, unmanned systems, sensors and surveillance. In the framework of the re-configuration process of global value chains, Singapore continues to be a popular and growing destination bridging access to all other regional ASEAN countries, which is fundamental to its financial, commercial and logistic hub.According to the data made available by AIAD, Italy registered 5.4 billion Euros of turnover in 2020 for the land and maritime defence sector, employing 16,400 workers. Together with land and maritime, the whole sector including aerospace ranks 4in Europe and 7in the world, with a high level position in the international context. Italy continues to hold leadership positions within this sector, enhanced by the collaboration with large national industries, research centres and universities.IMDEX Asia 2023 will take place at the Changi Exhibition Centre from 3-5 May 2023. The Italian Pavilion will, followed by a focus on the sector and the Italian opportunities participating, delivered by Mr. Giuseppe Cossiga, President of AIAD. Thewho will be giving a short introduction about the presence at the trade show. Onwithin the trade show space, the Association AIAD will be presenting key figures of the sector and share a brief introduction of the Italian companies present at IMDEX Asia. This will be the opportunity to discover more about the Italian excellences in this sector.3-5 May 2023 (Wed-Fri)8:30AM - 5PM on Wednesday9.30AM - 5PM on Thursday & FridayChangi Exhibition Centre, 9 Aviation Park Road Singapore 498760IMDEX Asia is Asia Pacific’s leading naval and maritime defence event and the region’s epicentre of thought leadership and partnerships for key decision-makers, buyers and top officials from all across the globe. It will be held at the Changi Exhibition Center from 5-6 of May. The Exhibition presents the finest fleets of naval and integrated defence innovations, systems and solutions from traditional sectors like shipbuilding, armaments and propulsion systems to emerging technologies like cybersecurity, unmanned systems, sensors and surveillance.For more information, visit https://www.imdexasia.com/ Hashtag: #IMDEXAsia2023

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental agency that supports the development of their companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA offices are the ideal gateway for enterprises to establish business relationships with Italian partners, from sourcing Italian products, to investment opportunities in Italy.



For more information, visit https://www.ice.it/en/.

