KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) president and group chief executive officer Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar has been appointed to the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) during its 82nd annual general meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In a statement, MAG said he will serve a three-year term until 2029, joining global industry leaders in providing strategic oversight and policy direction for IATA, which represents over 370 airlines that account for some 85 per cent of global air traffic.

In this capacity, he will contribute to guiding the association’s industry committees and subsidiary bodies on critical issues shaping the future of global aviation, it said.

Congratulating Nasaruddin on the appointment, MAG and Malaysia Airlines Bhd non-executive director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said it is a testament to Nasaruddin’s deep expertise, leadership, and long-standing contributions to the aviation industry.

“I am confident that he will bring valuable insight and perspective to the board, further strengthening Malaysia’s voice in global aviation and supporting the continued advancement of the industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nasaruddin said he looks forward to working alongside fellow governors to contribute meaningfully to strategic dialogue and policy direction that will strengthen industry resilience, accelerate innovation, and advance a more sustainable and connected future for air transport worldwide.

Nasaruddin also currently serves as chairman of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines executive committee and is a member of the oneworld governance board. — Bernama