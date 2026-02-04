JAKARTA, Feb 4 — Indonesia is seeking cooperation with Malaysia in developing the next generation of the semiconductor industry as part of broader efforts involving several strategic partners to strengthen capabilities in emerging chip technologies.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said Malaysia currently has more established industry experience, while the market for next generation semiconductor technology remains open and offers room for collaboration.

“Malaysia is more advanced in the semiconductor industry. However, in the new generation of semiconductor, this market is still open,” he said at the Indonesia Economic Summit 2026, on Tuesday according to Antara News Agency.

Airlangga said cooperation with Malaysia is viewed as relevant within the regional semiconductor landscape, while Indonesia also aims to strengthen its own human resource capacity and industrial capabilities.

He said Indonesia hopes cooperation with Malaysia could encourage knowledge transfer, strengthen supply chains and increase domestic industrial value-added.

Airlangga said the cooperation currently being initiated with strategic partners covers the simultaneous development of a startup ecosystem, industrial transformation and chip development.

He said Indonesia’s future chip industry development would be focused on the digital automotive and electronic sectors, adding that regional collaboration remains important in addressing global competition. — Bernama