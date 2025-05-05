KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas), via its subsidiary Wonderful Lifestyle Sdn Bhd, celebrated the certification of 34 Gloria Jean’s Coffees (GJC) outlets with halal status by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

In a statement, Pernas said the certificates were presented by its chief executive officer, Datuk Nor Azam M Taib, at a ceremony held today.

In his speech, Nor Azam expressed pride in the achievement, describing it as a significant step in strengthening consumer confidence in local franchise products and services.

“Halal certification goes beyond market requirements — it reflects integrity, discipline, and commitment to delivering clean and quality products to customers.

“This success is the result of strong collaboration between Gloria Jean’s Coffees management, guidance from Jakim, and continued support from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop),” he said.

According to the statement, Jakim’s certification affirms the comprehensive implementation of halal standards, covering documentation, operations, and strict monitoring.

This not only enhances trust in the brand but also places GJC on par with other leading coffee franchises committed to halal compliance.

“As an internationally recognised certifying body, Jakim applies a thorough and rigorous process.

“With the commitment of GJC’s management, close cooperation from franchisees, and support from Jakim, all 34 outlets successfully met the certification requirements,” the statement added.

The certification process began on August 14, 2024, involving the implementation of halal standard operating procedures across all 34 GJC outlets nationwide.

The initiative was supported by a compliance grant from Kuskop.

As an agency under Kuskop, Pernas remains committed to empowering local franchise entrepreneurs to expand into domestic and international markets with trusted, high-quality brands. — Bernama