LONDON, March 8 — Britain’s Heathrow Airport is looking for ways to reduce costs of its expansion plan, including whether to build a shorter third runway, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The airport, Europe’s busiest, is considering all options before making a final decision, the report said.

One option would be to proceed with the expansion to the northwest, but with a shorter third runway to avoid diverting London’s M25 motorway through a tunnel, the report added.

The airport is exploring whether this option is feasible, the report added.

Heathrow Airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Heathrow Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye said a proposal for a third runway would be submitted this summer. His comments came shortly after the government threw its weight behind the project citing its potential to boost trade and economic growth.

Woldbye said a third runway could be operational by 2035.

The airport’s two runways are full and it can only add passengers when airlines fly larger planes. European competitors Paris and Amsterdam have four and six runways, respectively. — Reuters