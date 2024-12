KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The ringgit finished stronger against the US dollar today, supported by rising oil prices which benefitted Malaysia as an oil exporter.

At 6 pm, the ringgit rose to 4.4670/4715 versus the greenback from 4.4845/4900 at Tuesday’s close.

The ringgit has outperformed other Southeast Asian currencies year to date by posting nearly a 2.8 per cent gain against the US dollar. — Bernama