HONG KONG, June 6 — Hong Kong stocks rose today, in line with gains across most of Asia and following a record performance on Wall Street fuelled by more soft US jobs data that boosted hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 per cent, or 51.84 points, to 18,476.80.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.54 per cent, or 16.61 points, to 3,048.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.68 per cent, or 28.65 points, to 1,677.68. — AFP