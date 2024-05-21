FRANKFURT, May 21 — The United States will not ask other countries in the Group of 7 industrial democracies to mirror US tariffs on China but it hopes they can speak with one voice to Beijing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today.

“All I’m suggesting is that given that many countries share this concern, it’s more forceful to communicate to China as a group,” Yellen told reporters during a visit to Germany on her way to a G7 meeting. “I’m not suggesting that we need detailed policy coordination here.” — Reuters

