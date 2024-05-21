KOTA BARU, May 21 – The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) will work with the Thai government to promote the tourism sector, especially involving states at the country’s border including Kelantan.

Its president, Nigel Wong said this effort is following the Ministry of Transport’s (MoT) announcement that it will allow buses from Thailand to enter Malaysia.

“I hope that the entry of buses from this country into Thailand will be facilitated,” he told reporters at the launch of the new Kelantan Matta office in Jalan Pengkalan Chepa here.

“We see the facilities provided by the MoT as a very good initiative to attract tourists from Thailand to boost the country’s tourism sector and to coincide with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

Also present at the launch were Kelantan Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor.

According to Wong, Matta will visit the Association of Thai Travel Agents in a few months’ time to promote the Kelantan tourism sector.

“If before we had a memorandum of understanding (MoU) involving Perak and Thailand, we will after this expand this cooperation to involve other states including Kelantan,” he said.

On May 13, MoT allowed buses from Thailand to enter all states in Malaysia, not limited to states near the border, but with the condition of getting the approval of the Land Public Transport Agency.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the target arrival of 26.1 million foreign tourists in conjunction with the VMY2026, Wong said the number could be achieved as Matta has a good network with foreign countries including China, Europe and so on.

“For example, Matta has become a member of the World Tourism Alliance which is advantageous to us in promoting the country’s tourism sector. Additionally, we also have an MoU with the World Travel Agents Associations Alliance,” he also said.

“In addition, Matta has also become a member of the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association comprising nearly 40,000 organisations involved in tourism, and at the same time this gives us the opportunity to expand promotions related to the country’s tourism,” he added. — Bernama