NEW YORK, May 7 — US stock indexes closed higher yesterday, their third straight session of advances, as investors continued to gain hope that there was a greater chance of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year.

Expectations for rate cuts by the US central bank have been tempered as the year has progressed, as inflation has proven stickier, and some investors had begun to worry they might not materialize at all, sending markets lower in April.

However, data on Friday showed US job growth slowed more than expected in April, taking pressure off the US central bank to keep rates higher for longer. Coupled with earnings season in corporate America surprising to the upside, this has given investors renewed positive moment in recent sessions.

After the Fed last week signalled it was leaning towards eventual reductions in borrowing costs, but wanted to gain “greater confidence” that inflation will continue to fall before cutting rates, policymakers reiterated that message yesterday.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the current interest rate level should cool the economy enough to return inflation to the central bank’s 2 per cent target, with the strength of the job market giving officials time to wait.

Barkin, a voter this year on interest rate policy, added that inflation “data whiplash” supported the Fed’s deliberative policy towards interest rates.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said while rate cuts would happen, monetary policy was currently in a very good place.

“The primary thing that the market is trying to reason its way through is inflation and the Federal Reserve,” said Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy & research at Glenmede.

“A lot of the market’s movements have been a reflection of the market really trying to figure out and fine tune the different perspectives on inflation and rates.”

Traders are currently pricing in rate cuts worth 46 basis points from the Fed by the end of 2024, with the first cut expected in September or November, according to LSEG’s rate probability app.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.59 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 38,852.27, the S&P 500 gained 52.95 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 5,180.74 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 192.92 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 16,349.25.

The majority of S&P 500 sectors ended in positive territory. The energy index .SPNY was among the leading gainers, rising in part due to US natural gas futures NGc1 hitting their highest level in 14 weeks.

Chipmakers broadly gained yesterday, including Arm Holdings, which rose 5.2 per cent ahead of earnings later this week.

Micron Technology increased 4.7 per cent after a report said Baird upgraded the stock, and Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer gained 3.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively — recovering ground lost after disappointing earnings from the pair last week.

Paramount Global advanced 3.1 per cent after the media company ended its exclusive negotiations with Skydance Media without a deal, allowing the special committee to entertain other offers from rival bidders.

Tyson Foods fell 5.7 per cent after the meatpacker surpassed Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profit but warned that consumers were under pressure from persistent inflation.

Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines slumped 9.7 per cent, to a record closing low, after reporting a weak revenue outlook for the second quarter.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 150 new highs and 54 new lows. — Reuters