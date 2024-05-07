KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd, has been awarded contracts valued at US$1.8 billion (RM8.5 billion) from Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) for the provision of services and charter of six pipe-laying support vessels (PLSVs).

Petrobras is a state-owned Brazilian company specialising in oil, natural gas, and energy.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, Sapura Energy said that the contracts are for three-year terms, commencing on different mobilisation dates according to each of the PLSVs, with the longest-dated contract going through 2028.

Advertisement

“The scope of work includes the provision of subsea engineering, installation and other services by utilising the PLSVs in Brazilian waters.

“The PLSVs shall perform all operations required for the installation of flexible pipes, electric-hydraulic umbilical and power cables, new or used, such as loading, unloading, laying, connection between spans, vertical connection (first and second end) on submarine equipment, installation of submarine equipment and hydrostatic test, in a maximum water depth of 3000 metres,” it said.

Sapura Energy added that these contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of their group for the financial year ending January 31, 2025, and the subsequent years. — Bernama

Advertisement