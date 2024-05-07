Advertisement

BATU KAWAN, May 7 — The semiconductor industry presents Malaysia with a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity for exponential economic growth and industry players are advised to capitalise on this billion-dollar sector.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister (Miti) Liew Chin Tong said the government is paying close attention to the semiconductor industry, heralding it as the modern equivalent of oil, with a global value estimated at US$580 billion (RM2.7 trillion) this year, projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030.

“Every part of our lives is increasingly connected to semiconductors, whether it’s our phones, cars, or smart cities.

“We believe Penang, Kulim, and Malaysia in general are playing important roles in this sector,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of LAM Research’s automated warehouse, here.

Liew emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts to establish a dynamic, secure, and resilient semiconductor supply chain in Malaysia, one not easily replaceable by other global counterparts.

He referenced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive for the ministry to formulate a strategic plan for the semiconductor industry.

Expressing optimism, Liew encouraged industry players to collaborate with the government, aiming to establish Malaysia as an exceptional destination for semiconductor production.

Nasdaq-listed Lam Research Corp, a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, officially opened its new automated warehouse today.

The facility complements Lam’s manufacturing operations in Malaysia, which is home to the company’s largest manufacturing facility.

Lam Manufacturing Malaysia (LMM) general manager, Eng Keat Lee highlighted the warehouse’s advanced features, including automated logistics systems capable of delivering thousands of parts daily, nine times faster than conventional methods, to support adjacent manufacturing operations.

“We take pride in enhancing Lam’s largest and most innovative manufacturing facility with the opening of our new, state-of-the-art automated warehouse here in Penang,” he added.

He said the facility features several automated solutions, including Malaysia’s largest automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), acknowledged in the Malaysia Book of Records for having the country’s largest ASRS storage bin capacity.

Moreover, the warehouse is equipped with autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicles to streamline repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

The Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, was also present. — Bernama