KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Bursa Malaysia today hits a new record of more than RM2 trillion in equities market capitalisation.

The local exchange via X (previously known as Twitter) said that the benchmark index, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), also soared past 1,600 points for the first time in two years this morning.

“The above indicators are a testament to the strength of our market and Malaysia’s economy.

“With over 1,000 public-listed companies (the highest number in the Asean region), we are well-positioned to reach greater heights,” it said.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI increased 0.52 per cent or 8.29 points to 1,605.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.39, making this the highest level for the key index since April 2022.

The barometer index, which opened 3.46 points higher at 1,600.85, moved between 1,600.66 in the early session and a high of 1,610.32 during the afternoon session.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank each rose one sen to RM9.84 and RM4.21, CIMB added six sen to RM6.81, Tenaga Nasional increased 10 sen to RM12.48, and IHH Healthcare also perked up one sen to RM6.31. — Bernama