KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Capital A Bhd and its appointed advisers said the group is formulating a regularisation plan to address its financial condition.

“The company will issue the necessary announcements regarding the development of the proposed regularisation plan accordingly,” the Practice Note 17 (PN17) — classified group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

On January 19, Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd granted the group an extension until June 30, 2024, to submit its regularisation plan.

Consequently, Capital A said it has approximately two months remaining to submit its regularisation plan for approval to the relevant regulatory authorities.

Capital A was listed under Bursa’s PN17 category of financially distressed entities in January 2022. — Bernama

