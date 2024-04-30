KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Straits Energy Resources Bhd’s (Straits Energy) subsidiary, Tumpuan Megah Development Sdn Bhd, has completed the first delivery of International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) certified marine biofuel by a Malaysian supplier.

Tumpuan Megah has supplied 4,500 tonnes of ISCC EU-certified B24 marine biofuel to a containership operated by one of the world’s top three largest integrated logistics companies.

In a statement, Straits Energy managing director Datuk Seri Ron Ho Kam Choy said this was the first delivery of certified sustainable marine biofuel by a Malaysian supplier, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting the industry’s transition to alternative fuels and reducing its impact on the environment.

“Sustainable marine biofuels have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions and lower the overall carbon footprint of maritime operations. But shipping industry players must also be able to prove that the bio-content in their fuels is sustainable,” he said.

ISCC EU certification provides the shipping industry with much-needed assurance when it comes to the sustainability of their feedstock, traceability throughout the supply chain, as well as credible, verified emission reductions.

Tumpuan Megah is mainly involved in ship-to-ship bunkering services as well as barging operations and has become the first Malaysian industry player to achieve ISCC EU certification as a supplier and trader of biofuels, spearheading the industry’s efforts to lower shipping’s carbon footprint.

The move also set the stage for Straits Energy’s foray into the rapidly growing marine biofuel trading and bunkering industry. — Bernama

