KUCHING, April 30 — Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) registered an increase in revenue of RM821.64 million in 2023 compared to RM819.79 million in 2022, said chairman Datuk Amar Abu Bakar Marzuki today.

He said the company also registered a post-tax profit of RM125.06 million for last year.

“The positive growth was propelled by the development in various industries, particularly the oil and gas sector, marine activities, and Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) operations,” he said in a statement issued today after BPHB’s annual general meeting in Putrajaya.

He said BPHB handled 48.77 million metric tonnes of cargo last year while the number of vessel calls totalled 7,708 in 2023 compared to 7,505 in 2022.

Abu Bakar, who is also the Sarawak secretary, said several sectors are expected to be significant contributors to the development of port operations, including methanol plant operations in Kidurong, biomass exports, and increased handling of roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessels, cement, and coal, in future.

“Despite various challenges, the group demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and commitment to excellence,” he said.

Group CEO Ruslan Abdul Ghani, meanwhile, said as a primary deep-sea port anchoring Sarawak’s economic development, Bintulu Port will continue to play its vital role to serve as a key export gateway for the oil and gas industry.

He said the port is poised to become a hub for biomass, petrochemicals, and green energy sources in line with the Sarawak government’s clean energy agenda.

“Several developmental initiatives have been identified and will be implemented in phases, including supply base facilities, RORO terminal facilities, infrastructure enhancements, and acquisitions of new port equipment,” he said.

He said the port will continue to enhance stakeholders’ trusts and risk management through the governance, risks and compliance (GRC) transformation programmes initiated since 2019, focusing on procurement policy, process risk control, and control self-assessment.

“In its pursuit of achieving green energy port, the company has devised strategies to realise the net zero carbon emission (NZCE) 2050 while prioritising environmental sustainability through various programmes aligned with economic, environmental, social, and governance principles,” Ruslan said.

He added one of the initiatives that demonstrate BPHB commitment towards this is tree planting of about 2,800 trees in 2023.