KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) achieved a record sales volume exceeding 16 billion litres of fuel in 2023, an eight per cent increase year-on-year, and a revenue of RM37.55 billion.

In a statement released in conjunction with its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) today, the company said despite lower average sales prices, it saw a two per cent revenue increase due to higher sales volume, and its profit after tax also improved by 23 per cent, reaching nearly RM1 billion.

PDB managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said the company’s record-breaking performance demonstrates the success of their strategy to raise the bar by delivering superior customer experience.

Advertisement

“Consumers today demand simpler, better ways of doing things, and we are responding with significant investments in both our physical and digital solutions,” he said.

Backed by the strong performance, PDB also declared a total dividend of 80 sen per share.

According to PDB, the retail business achieved record sales volume in 2023 driven by superior customer service, premium-quality products and digital solutions such as the cardless Mesra Rewards loyalty programme.

Advertisement

In addition, the commercial business saw strong growth in response to the resurgent demands within the aviation and upstream sectors.

“The liquified petroleum gas (LPG) business outpaced industry growth with a six per cent increase, strengthening its position as a market leader in both household and commercial segments.

“The lubricants business achieved remarkable results, boasting a nine per cent increase in sales, underpinned by the robust performance of its power brands namely, Syntium, Sprinta and Urania,” it said.

Meanwhile, PDB highlighted that Setel saw a substantial growth trajectory in the same financial year, with a significant surge in gross merchandise value (GMV) from RM1.8 billion to RM2.5 billion.

The company added that its selection as one of the e-wallet service providers for eBeliaRahmah and eMadani has further expanded its user base. — Bernama