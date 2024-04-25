KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — TikTok Shop remains committed to nurturing the growth of local businesses in Malaysia as it continues to uplift entrepreneurs at its recent #TikTokShopBazarRaya2024 open house and engaging them in various seller campaigns, including the #TikTokShopBazarRamadan2024.

TikTok Shop Malaysia partnerships lead Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said over the past month, it has witnessed the resilience, determination, and dedication of local entrepreneurs and creators.

“We remain grateful for the opportunity to support Malaysian businesses, enable their expansion, and empower them to achieve new heights by unleashing their full potential on the platform,” she said.

The #TikTokShopBazarRamadan2024 campaign was part of TikTok Shop’s #JomLokal initiative, which kickstarted in 2023 to champion Malaysian entrepreneurship and support local businesses.

Currently, 96 per cent of sellers on TikTok Shop are local sellers, a testament to its commitment to highlighting homegrown talent.

During the campaign, TikTok Shop said it observed 5.9 billion total content views during the Ramadan-Raya period and 137 per cent growth in terms of Ramadan-Raya content compared with 2023.

It saw 86 per cent year-on-year seller growth for the Ramadan-Raya campaign while sellers’ average sales also grew by 153 per cent.

Besides, the number of khimars (long headscarves) sold on TikTok Shop was 532 times the height of the Petronas Twin Towers (452 metres), it said.

The top three sellers were presented with awards at the event (#TikTokShopBazarRaya2024), a testament to their efforts and creativity in promoting their products through TikTok Shop.

The sellers that came out top for each category were @savebajet for electronics; lifestyle: @DESSINIMalaysia; fashion: @pandaeyes; and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG): @SkintificMalaysia.

Meanwhile, as a testament to the effectiveness of the ACE concept (assortment, content, empowerment), a framework designed to empower brands and sellers, and winners, namely @Emajie for FMCG, @savebajet for electronics, @mybookcafe for lifestyle and @pandaeyes for fashion, were awarded for their exceptional innovation, customer engagement, and market leadership through assortment, content and engagement.

The Top Creator, Top Rising Creator and Top Local Seller awards were presented to @anaszahrin, @nl.alchemist and @Ladybossrafa98, respectively.

@anaszahrin achieved impressive growth in sales of more than 6,000 per cent in comparison to the Ramadan-Raya period last year. — Bernama