KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — OCR Group Bhd’s indirect subsidiary OCR Templer Sdn Bhd plans to develop a landed residential project on 7.44 hectares in Templer, Rawang, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM313 million.

The property developer said OCR Templer has entered into a joint-venture agreement (JVA) with the landowner Lecca Properties (M) Sdn Bhd to fund and undertake the development on the freehold land.

The project, expected to be launched in 2025, will comprise 118 semi-detached houses with built-up areas ranging from 3,100 square feet (sq ft) to 4,200 sq ft and 37 bungalow lots measuring 6,600 sq ft to 16,000 sq ft, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

There will also be five units of commercial shop lot, it added.

In a statement, OCR Group managing director Billy Ong Kah Hoe said the development is strategically located, offering private and tranquil surroundings that greatly appeal to Klang Valley residents seeking both urban convenience and a close-to-nature lifestyle for their families.

“With its prime location and attractive merits, we are confident in its success and look forward to delivering a unique development that enriches the lifestyle of residents,” he said. — Bernama

