HONG KONG, April 19 ― Oil prices surged more than three per cent in early Asian trade today following unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran, Syria and Iraq, sparking fears of an escalation of the Middle East crisis.

West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.66 per cent to US$85.76 (RM410) and Brent rose 3.44 per cent to US$90.11.

The reports come after a missile attack on Israel by Iran last weekend that Israel's army chief General Herzi Halevi warned would be met with a response.

Tehran unleashed more than 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones late Saturday, most of which were repelled by air defences.

The country's leaders said the strike was a legitimate response to a deadly attack on an Iranian embassy building in Damascus that it blames on Tel Aviv. ― AFP

