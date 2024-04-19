KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week mixed, with buying in selected heavyweights and commodity-related stocks, amid the negative sentiment on regional markets, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.81 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 1,547.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,544.76.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.54 points better at 1,546.30, moved between 1,545.90 and 1,552.45 throughout the trading session.

The market breadth was negative with decliners thumping gainers 918 to 289, while 416 counters were unchanged, 753 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.71 billion units worth RM3.40 billion from 3.84 billion units worth RM2.62 billion on Thursday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional indices finished lower following the rise in commodity prices due to concerns over worsening geopolitical conditions in the Middle East.

Additionally, hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials added pressure to risk appetite, especially after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic cautioned that the central bank might raise interest rates should inflation remain at a high level.

“On the domestic front, we strongly advise investors to exercise caution in light of increasing market risks, elevated volatility in global markets, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

“Consequently, we anticipate the benchmark index to further consolidate until new catalysts emerge,” he told Bernama.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 2.66 per cent to 37,068.35, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.99 per cent to 16,224.14, South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.63 per cent to 2,591.86, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.35 per cent to 3,176.51, and China’s SSE Composite Index dipped 0.29 per cent to 3,065.26.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined two sen to RM9.65, CIMB slid three sen to RM6.56, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM6.83, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.15, and Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM11.60.

As for the actives, TWL Holdings and Bina Puri Holdings were flat at three sen and eight sen, respectively, My E.G. Services inched down one sen to 77 sen, Awanbiru Technology dipped 10 sen to 22 sen, and Velesto Energy perked up half-a-sen to 27.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 20.90 points to 11,596.07, the FBM 70 Index tumbled 126.27 points to 16,058.39, the FBMT 100 Index shed 7.58 points to 11,247.95, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 18.46 points weaker at 11,769.87, and the FBM ACE Index slipped 88.54 points to 4,858.98.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index garnered 21.20 points to 7,375.65, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.04 of-a-point to 184.49, and the Energy Index climbed 17.19 points to 969.19, but the Financial Services Index slid 13.86 points to 17,118.78.

The Main Market volume advanced to 2.77 billion units valued at RM3.01 billion versus 2.23 billion units valued at RM2.31 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover expanded to 1.23 billion units worth RM164.40 million against 1.09 billion units worth RM152.72 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume surged to 702.72 million shares worth RM222.46 million from 507.34 million shares worth RM162.95 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 394.74 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (555.15 million), construction (293.19 million), technology (389.48 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (113.76 million), property (516.70 million), plantation (54.37 million), REITs (21.33 million), closed/fund (107,700), energy (236.64 million), healthcare (53.79 million), telecommunications and media (31.02 million), transportation and logistics (40.53 million), and utilities (65.82 million). — Bernama