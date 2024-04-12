KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Bursa Malaysia closed mixed on Friday, trended within a tight range as investors exercised caution amid the volatile sentiment across the region, said Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 2.47 points or 0.16 per cent to 1,551.04 from Tuesday's close of 1,553.51.

The benchmark index opened 0.58 of a point higher at 1,554.09, and moved between 1,548.27 and 1,556.64 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, however, gainers beat decliners 580 to 515, with 470 counters unchanged, 778 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover rose to 3.88 billion units worth RM3.0 billion compared with 3.46 billion units valued at RM2.06 billion on Tuesday.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said Malaysian equities closed mixed after some losses earlier, and buying interest was seen in the property and tech sectors.

“The benchmark index surged to a new 52-week high on Monday, closing at 1,555.98.

“Although there was a pullback after the rally, we interpret this correction as a healthy consolidation necessary to sustain the upward trend,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank edged up 2.0 sen to RM9.65, CIMB Group and Tenaga Nasional advanced 4.0 sen each to RM6.61 and RM11.70, while Public Bank slid 1.0 sen to RM4.18 and Petronas Chemicals dropped 7.0 sen to RM6.70.

Among the actives, Harvest Miracle Capital increased by half sen to 12 sen, Dagang Nexchange increased by 4.0 sen to 41.5 sen, Bina Puri Holdings was flat at 8 sen, Velesto Energy decreased by half sen to 27.5 sen and KNM Group decreased by 1.0 sen to 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased by 3.32 points to 11,697.82, the FBMT 100 Index declined by 8.54 points to 11,326.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell by 2.21 points to 11,862.99,

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE Index surged by 88.96 points to 5,100.12 and the FBM 70 Index rose by 26.77 points to 16,392.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased by 28.27 points to 17,271.80 and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.85 of a point to 184.66. The Plantation Index slid by 8.13 points to 7,470.69 and while the Energy Index decreased by 1.80 points to 969.09.

The Main Market volume rose to 2.16 billion units valued at RM2.65 billion versus 1.88 billion units worth RM1.77 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 913.70 million units worth RM101.73 million against 1.01 billion units valued at RM115.72 million previously.

The ACE Market volume increased to 787.74 million shares worth RM239.77 million from 569.18 million shares worth RM176.42 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 335.86 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (335.64 million), construction (203.85 million), technology (310.79 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (110.62 million), property (347.86 million), plantation (47.78 million), REITs (10.30 million), closed/fund (61,600), energy (271.60 million), healthcare (42.02 million), telecommunications and media (50.31 million), transportation and logistics (40.32 million), and utilities (51.27 million).

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 10 and April 11) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays. — Bernama