SYDNEY, April 10 ― Asian stocks were muted as investors kept watch for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to stop the yen's decline and awaited US inflation data later today for clues to future interest rate moves.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is up 0.2 per cent so far this month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 4.3636 per cent compared with its US close of 4.366 per cent on Tuesday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.7426 per cent compared with a US close of 4.747 per cent.

Australian shares were up 0.3 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.41 per cent. The Nikkei is looking to test 40,000 points again, with the yen's slide seen helping fuel that push.

However, further weakness in the Japanese currency could prompt authorities to intervene, especially if the yen breaks 152 per dollar.

“Market participants will be on high alert for a potential FX intervention from Japan's Ministry of Finance (MoF) today,” CBA economists said. They added that a strong US inflation report would prompt dollar-yen to rally, which could lead the Japanese government to begin buying yen.

In Asian trade, the dollar dropped 0.01 per cent against the yen to 151.76. The currency is getting closer to its high this year of 151.97 on March 27.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.7 per cent early while China's blue chip CSI300 index was flat.

The European single currency was flat at US$1.0856, having gained 0.64 per cent in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down at 104.1.

US consumer price data due today will be closely watched by investors as they seek direction on the next move in interest rates. The data is expected to show a rise in headline inflation to 3.4 per cent year-on-year, from 3.2 per cent in February.

“Markets are looking at the data to answer one question: is inflation sticky or is the disinflation progress in line with Fed's expectations?” ANZ's economists said.

“We think the data will suggest that inflation pressures are waning slowly.”

The prospect of a US interest rate cut as early as June is now being considered by financial markets, with the inflation reading seen as key to the central bank's next move.

“The Fed funds futures market is currently pricing about a 60 per cent chance of a June cut. A strong core CPI of 0.3 per cent for the month or above can further dampen the case for a June rate cut, pressuring US yields and the USD sharply higher,” said CBA economists in a note.

“But if the core CPI prints below 0.3 per cent for the month, market pricing for a June cut may only rise modestly and the USD may edge slightly lower.”

In the US, the Dow Jones index finished down 0.02 per cent, the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 per cent.

US crude ticked up slightly to US$85.31 (RM405) a barrel. Brent crude was flat at US$89.42 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold traded at US$2,352.93 per ounce. ― Reuters