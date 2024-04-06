BEAUFORT, April 6 — A total of 4,103 National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) borrowers from around this district have been recorded since the agency’s office was opened in 1998, with a disbursement value totalling RM43.028 million.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick said that of the total, 2,908 individuals received initial financing and the rest were refinancing, with 2,613 borrowers being women entrepreneurs and 1,490 men entrepreneurs.

“Tekun has also approved RM1.226 million of financing for 59 entrepreneurs from January to April, with 21 being first-time financing and the rest being refinancing,” he said in a statement after a programme to meet Tekun entrepreneurs here today.

Ewon also said that his ministry is tracking Tekun entrepreneurs in Membakut and identifying proposals for new Tekun branch office premises in the area.

He said all the entrepreneurs he met welcomed the ministry’s plans to set up a Tekun office in the area.

“I hope the setting up of a Tekun office in Membakut will facilitate entrepreneurs with their dealings and, subsequently, attract more to avail themselves of Tekun’s services.

“So far, Tekun Nasional has 25 full branches throughout Sabah, including a mini-office in Pitas, with a total of 117 staff members,” he said. — Bernama