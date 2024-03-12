KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysian and Cambodian companies strengthened their ties to explore opportunities for mutual growth and development in the digital ecosystem during the Digital Government Forum (DGF) 2024 held in Cambodia from March 10 to March 12.

In a statement today, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said companies from both countries laid the foundation for their cooperation by exchanging business documents during the forum in areas such as property technology, customer engagement and cybersecurity.

The exchange ceremony was organised by MDEC and witnessed by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim.

“The companies involved are IQI Global from Malaysia and Premium Housing Group from Cambodia; CTAPPS MSC Sdn Bhd from Malaysia and Paxxa Mobile Solutions Co Ltd from Cambodia, and Provintell Technologies Sdn Bhd from Malaysia and Cellcard from Cambodia,” said MDEC.

MDEC said the Malaysian delegation to the three-day DGF was led by Gobind and aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations and explore opportunities for mutual growth and development in the digital ecosystem.

“DGF 2024 is a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to engage in insightful discussions on leveraging digital technologies for efficient governance.

“With a focus on sharing best practices, innovative solutions, and collaborative initiatives, the forum provided a unique opportunity for Malaysia and Cambodia to enhance their digital capabilities,” it said. — Bernama

