KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Monday amid a mixed Wall Street performance last Friday.

At 9.10am, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 1.20 of-a-point to 1,547.91 from Friday’s close of 1,549.11.

The benchmark index opened 0.18 of-a-point weaker at 1,548.93.

Market sentiment was negative with losers surpassing gainers 230 to 221, while 289 counters were unchanged, 1,574 untraded and 29 others suspended. — Bernama

