SIPITANG, Feb 3 — The Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) recorded a total of 1,001 new cooperatives nationwide last year, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said.

He said this number reflects the community’s awareness of the importance of cooperatives because, in previous years, only about 600 to 700 new cooperatives were registered annually.

“The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop), through SKM and the Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (IKMa), organised cooperative awareness programmes throughout last year, and I believe this has contributed to awareness among the people,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Cooperative Community Programme at the Sipitang district level here today.

Ewon also expressed hope that the new cooperatives would be able to run their businesses successfully, by following good cooperative business governance, protecting members’ welfare and contributing to the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, he said in Sabah, data showed that until June 30 last year, there were 1,765 registered cooperatives with a total membership of 361,126,

The accumulated shares and fees amounted to RM244 million, accumulated assets reached RM868 million and total revenue was RM329 million.

Separately, Ewon said the Tamu Desa (market) project, which starts this year, aims to provide infrastructure facilities to small entrepreneurs in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

He said Kuskop will implement this initiative through the allocation of RM20 million approved in Budget 2024.

“Kuskop will ensure that this allocation can help build infrastructure facilities such as stalls and market spaces for small entrepreneurs in rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, while also announcing a RM100,000 allocation for the construction of a Tamu Desa for the Sabah Berhad Lundayeh Community Centre Cooperative. — Bernama