SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — Asian shares rose today on optimism that Chinese authorities will offer support for its stock markets, which have plummeted to multi-year lows, while a hawkish tilt from the Bank of Japan lifted the yen and nudged bond yields there higher.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 per cent. Still, the index is down 5 per cent in January, set for its worst monthly performance since August.

Futures indicate bourses in Europe are set to open higher, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.58 per cent, German DAX futures up 0.59 per cent and FTSE futures 0.19 per cent higher.

Investor focus will be on manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figures, which are seen as a good gauge of economic health, from the euro zone, Germany, France and Britain later in the day ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting tomorrow.

The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, but traders are pricing in as much as 130 basis points of interest rate cuts this year.

The spotlight in Asia has been squarely on Chinese equity markets after a wretched start to the year.

A Bloomberg report yesterday that said Chinese authorities were preparing a package of measures worth US$278 billion to stabilise the slumping stock market offered some hope markets may steady, though investors remained sceptical and unimpressed.

“I suspect policymakers would prefer markets to be more stable, but I doubt they plan to make huge unconditional injections into markets,” said Ben Bennett, APAC investment strategist for Legal and General Investment Management.

“More they want to suggest that it’s not a one-way bet for markets to go down. Hopefully this leads to a bit of stabilisation now.”

Today, China stocks were volatile, with the blue-chip index 0.48 per cent higher but hovering near the five-year lows it has been trading at for past week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.6 per cent, but is down 8 per cent in January.

Hong Kong stocks were also boosted by Alibaba Group shares, which gained 6 per cent after a report said co-founder Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai bought shares worth millions of dollars in the Chinese e-commerce giant in the fourth quarter.

“I think markets are awaiting more follow-through on the mooted state support for China’s equity market,” said Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

“While a big bang stimulus package remains out of the picture, the mood is markedly bearish that any relief package can lead to a violent snapback in Chinese equities.”

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.8 per cent lower, while the yen perked up and government bond yields jumped to their highest levels in more than a month as traders took note of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) hawkish tilt yesterday.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.30 per cent to 147.91 per dollar. The BOJ yesterday maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings but signalled its growing conviction that conditions for phasing out its huge stimulus were falling into place, suggesting that an end to negative interest rates was nearing.

“It has been our long held view that April is the earliest that the BoJ would consider raising interest rates and ending yield curve control,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kristina Clifton said in a note.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes was last at 4.120 per cent, while the two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 4.332 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.29 per cent as investors assess a slew of corporate earnings.

Netflix rallied 8 per cent in extended trading yesterday after the video streaming service handily beat Wall Street subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong slate of shows.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased a touch and was last at 103.43.

The index is up 2 per cent this month, on course for its strongest monthly performance since September as traders walk back their expectations of early and steep interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

This week, the spotlight will switch to the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, as well as the S&P PMI readings, to assess the outlook for interest rates.

Markets are now pricing in a 47 per cent chance of a rate cut in March from the Fed, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared to the 88 per cent chance of a rate cut priced in a month earlier.

US crude futures rose 0.12 per cent to US$74.46 per barrel and Brent futures were at US$79.63, up 0.1 per cent on the day. — Reuters