KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$115.1 billion (US$1=RM4.71) as at January 15, 2024, from US$112.8 billion as at Dece,ber 15, 2023.

The central bank said in a statement today that the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services and was one time the total short-term external debt.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.5 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$2.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.9 billion).

Total assets stood at RM631.17 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM528.35 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.01 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.19 billion), loans and advances (RM24.34 billion), land and buildings (RM4.13 billion) and other assets (RM60.16 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM186.54 billion), currency in circulation (RM164.59 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM157.84 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.61 billion), other deposits (RM40.62 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM28.56 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.74 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.57 billion). — Bernama

