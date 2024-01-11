KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Measat has officially enter into an agreement with SpaceX to distribute Starlink in Malaysia, as well as other markets that the company is currently in. According to Measat, the agreement was signed in December. This means that Measat is offering a product from its direct competitor. What gives?

Measat will still have ConnectMe for satellite connectivity

The company is not sunsetting its own ConnectMe Now system, but it sees Starlink as a complementary system to its own. According to the company, by infusing Starlink’s capabilities into ConnectMe Now, it can enhance high-speed internet services for the last 3 per cent of Malaysians lacking terrestrial connections.

Advertisement

Measat is not sunsetting its own ConnectMe Now system, but it sees Starlink as a complementary system to its own. — SoyaCincau pic

Additionally, the company’s capacity to offer fit-for-purpose, high-availability services for Measat’s client base in the Oil & Gas, Maritime and Enterprise sectors will be expanded with the introduction of Starlink in its portfolio.

“Measat is delighted to work with Starlink as the Official Authorised Reseller in our markets. As the leading Malaysian satellite solutions provider, we have always been open to working with other entities to deliver the benefits of satellite technology to our customers which include government agencies, commercial enterprises and rural residents via a diverse portfolio of solutions to meet evolving needs,” said Ganendra Selvaraj, Chief Commercial Officer, Measat.

Advertisement

Measat is offering fit-to-purpose connectivity with Starlink

With Starlink, it is Measat’s first non-geostationary orbit (“NGSO”) satellite products offered through its on-ground network. Measat is now a one-stop provider for customers looking of the most suitable satellite services and solutions that address their needs.

Customers can expect strong on-ground customer service and technical support, thanks to Measat’s established market presence. This includes a 24×7 helpdesk operated by in-country personnel and onsite support and maintenance.

Measat is not the only Starlink reseller to date. Recently, Redtone was also appointed as an authorized reseller for the satellite service here in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau