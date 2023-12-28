KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia’s total trade for November 2023 amounted to RM231.8 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM122.1 billion and RM109.7 billion, respectively, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Based on its Export-Import Statistics by State November 2023 report, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports eased by RM7.6 billion (-5.9 per cent) compared with the same month a year ago.

“The decrease in exports was attributed to the lower exports in most states, namely Penang (-RM5.4 billion), Selangor (-RM2.4 billion), Sarawak (-RM1.6 billion), Terengganu (-RM869.1 million), Melaka (-RM755.1 million), Labuan (-RM704.8 million), Pahang (-RM308.0 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM164.2 million), Perlis (-RM29.9 million) and Kuala Lumpur (-RM9.9 million).

Advertisement

“However, exports increased in Johor by RM3.0 billion, Kedah (RM929.2 million), Perak (RM540.8 million), Sabah (RM472.3 million) and Kelantan (RM18.6 million),” he said in a statement today.

He noted that Penang remained the top exporter with a 29.0 per cent share, followed by Johor (22.6 per cent), Selangor (16.9 per cent), Sarawak (8.3 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.7 per cent).

Looking at the performance of imports by state, Mohd Uzir said imports grew RM1.8 billion (+1.7 per cent) as compared to the same month in 2022.

Advertisement

“The increase in imports was attributed to the higher imports in most states such as Kuala Lumpur (RM2.7 billion), Negeri Sembilan (RM1.4 billion), Pahang (RM1.1 billion), Sabah (RM514.3 million), Selangor (RM492.7 million), Johor (RM197.1 million), Melaka (RM114.4 million) and Terengganu (RM109.4 million).

“However, imports decreased in Penang by RM3.9 billion, Labuan (-RM280.2 million), Kedah (-RM78.8 million), Sarawak (-RM60.9 million), Kelantan (-RM43.0 million), Perak (-RM15.9 million) and Perlis (-RM6.2 million),” he said.

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 26.5 per cent, followed by Johor (20.6 per cent), Penang (20.4 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (9.4 per cent) and Kedah (5.6 per cent), he added. — Bernama