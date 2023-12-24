MOSCOW, Dec 24 — Argentina’s President Javier Milei said entrepreneur Elon Musk and the US government have expressed their interest in the country’s lithium reserves, reported Sputnik.

“I got a call from Elon Musk. He is very interested in lithium, as is the US government and many American companies. But they need a legal framework to guarantee that property rights are respected,” Milei said in a television programme on the Canal 13 broadcaster yesterday.

Argentina, Chile and Bolivia account for 56 per cent of global lithium reserves, with Argentina and Chile responsible for some 32 per cent of its global production, according to the US Geological Survey.

Milei was inaugurated as Argentina’s president on December 10 following his victory in the November 19 runoff election against Economy Minister Sergio Massa. After taking office, he introduced a series of radical reforms to resolve the country’s economic problems, which have caused the discontent of a large part of the population.

On Wednesday, Milei said he had signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalise the country’s economy. The decree is scheduled to be reviewed by Parliament on December 26. — Bernama-Sputnik

