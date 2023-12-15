KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed positive at mid-morning, in line with the positive sentiment regionally as investors are embracing stocks and eyeing a year-end rally in markets.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) earned 3.07 points to 1,459.33 from yesterday's close of 1,456.26.

The FBM KLCI opened 0.31 of a point weaker at 1,455.95.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said buying interest is expected to spill over towards stocks on the local front, especially in the technology sector.

“We also favour the healthcare (sector) amid improving outlook on glove, energy, whereby, the International Energy Agency bumps up the 2024 demand outlook, construction, building material and property due to the potential revival of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail.

“Besides, we like the stability in the banking and telecoms sectors,” it said in a research note today.

For the broader market, gainers led losers 376 to 304, while 396 counters were unchanged, 1,262 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.42 billion units valued at RM732.85 million.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank lost one sen to RM9.04, Public Bank was flat at RM4.30, CIMB added three sen at RM5.84 and Tenaga Nasional was unchanged at RM9.97.

Of the actives, Minetech added 2.5 sen to 12 sen, Top Glove was up one sen at 92 sen, Sarawak Consolidated was 1.5 sen better at 84.5 sen and Leform improved half-a-sen at 39 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased by 21.82 points to 10,809.49, the FBMT 100 Index added 21.67 points to 10,476.64, the FBM 70 Index jumped 28.04 points to 14,424.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 27.11 points to 10,931.95, while the FBM ACE Index was 18.16 points higher at 5,157.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index put on 28.03 points to 16,458.08, the Plantation Index was 13.88 points better at 7,014.70, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.53 of-a-point to 172.26, and the Energy Index accumulated 3.98 points to 808.21. ― Bernama