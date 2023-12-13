KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Sirim Bhd has launched a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles (EV) in Malaysia with the establishment of the National Rechargeable Battery Testing Centre (NRBTC), which will significantly expand the EV value chains by stimulating both the supply and demand.

This complete ecosystem would consist of pattern approvals for EV charging systems, battery testing and certification for EV components and systems.

In his speech at the launch ceremony, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the launch marked how Sirim has built the ecosystem required for Malaysia to become a key player in the global EV market.

“Sirim has constantly been a key contributor to the development of our industries, particularly in the fields of research, technology and quality.

“It has proven to be a valuable partner in each of the five priority sectors by helping to uplift the capabilities of industry players,” he said.

The launch of the complete ecosystems for EV industry in Malaysia was organised in conjunction with Majlis Sirim Industri 2023.

Tengku Zafrul said EV is a primary focus area for Malaysia as reflected in policies and strategies such as the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

He said the EV industry, which is a sub-sector of electrical and electronic (E&E), is one area where Sirim is making a significant impact.

“The NRBTC, which aims to provide high-quality and impartial third-party testing, verification and validation for large, high-power rechargeable batteries, not only will play a key role in developing an industry focused on battery testing and related services in Malaysia but also help position Malaysia as a destination of choice for manufacturers of EV batteries.

“We cannot ignore the pace of growth of the EV industry around the world, whereby in 2022, 10 million EVs were sold globally, 80 times more than the total sales in 2012, with global EV-related investment exceeding RM1.98 trillion,” he said.

He said from 2018 to this year, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has approved 58 EV and related projects totalling RM26.2 billion.

“This is, of course, just a mere drop in the ocean of what global EV investments are worth but it is a start and I am confident that with the ecosystem provided by Sirim, our share of these investments will only increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sirim chairman Datuk Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi said that by powering the future with the EV ecosystem, the nation is creating high-value job opportunities, extending domestic linkages, developing new and existing economic clusters and enhancing ESG practices.

“These are all key goals of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“For more than 50 years, Sirim has consistently built our brand name, synonymous with safety, security, reliability, integrity and trust when it comes to technology and research while helping our industry players build their brand name and offering first-class solutions to international markets using our services,” he added.

According to Sirim, the complete ecosystem for electric vehicles in Malaysia will play a pivotal role in ensuring the batteries, charging systems and components used in electric mobility are safe, reliable and efficient, thereby fostering consumer confidence in EV. — Bernama