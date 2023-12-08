CHICAGO, Dec 8 — Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday in correction after a sharp rise, reported Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for February delivery fell 1.50 US dollars, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 2,046.40 dollars per ounce.

The US Labor Department reported Thursday that US unemployment benefits claims rose by 1,000 to 220,000 for the week ending Dec. 2, in line with analyst expectations.

The US Commerce Department reported that US inventories at merchant wholesalers were 0.4 per cent lower at the end of October than the same point a month earlier. Economists had expected inventories to slip by 0.2 per cent.

Investors are looking forward to the big jobs report due Friday for the future direction of the gold market.

Silver for March delivery fell 16.90 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 24.059 dollars per ounce. Platinum for January delivery rose 18.30 dollars, or 2.05 per cent, to close at 912.00 dollars per ounce. — Bernama-Xinhua