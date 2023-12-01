KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Aeon Co (M) Bhd is heeding the call of the government to assist and stabilise the cost of living by keeping the price of 250 essential goods in its supermarkets via its ‘Price Lock’ initiative.

Aeon group chief merchandise and marketing officer Low Ngai Yuen said the initiative could help reduce people’s living costs ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“(A total of) 250 essential items including rice, oil, eggs and milk will be offered at Aeon throughout Malaysia,” she said.

She told reporters after the opening ceremony of the reopening of Aeon Mall Cheras Selatan in Balakong today.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar officiated the launch.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sayuthi congratulated Aeon for taking the initiative besides the reopening of the company’s supermarket with a new look.

The supermarket, which has been operating for 17 years, reopened with a new look including solar energy, for its customers to enjoy various facilities and shopping experiences including self-check-out counters and high-quality products under the home brand, Coordy and Inner Casual (iC). — Bernama