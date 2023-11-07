KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Tuesday following mild profit-taking activities after yesterday’s strong gains.

At 9.16am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.92 points to 1,460.75 from Monday’s closing of 1,464.67.

The benchmark index opened 0.62 of-a-point easier at 1,464.05.

The broader market was also negative with decliners leading gainers 214 to 152, while 290 counters were unchanged, 1,692 untraded and seven suspended.

Turnover stood at 329.98 million units worth RM140.34 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said stock accumulation will persist predominantly from foreign funds, and the benchmark index is expected to hover within the 1,460-1,470 range today and may surpass the 1,500 mark soon.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare rose three sen to RM6.04, Hong Leong Bank went up four sen to RM19.32, Maybank was flat at RM9.11, Public Bank declined five sen to RM5.76, Petronas Chemicals trimmed six sen to RM7.28, and TNB eased one sen to RM9.99.

Of the actives, EA Technique increased 3.5 sen to 37.5 sen, Ranhill and Salutica both advanced three sen to 91 sen and 85 sen, respectively, and CN Asia slipped half-a-sen to 18.5 sen. Meanwhile, Econpile and Tanco were flat at 31.5 sen and 57 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 22.38 points to 10,787.05, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 22.26 points to 10,451.37, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 22.26 points to 10,990.63.

The FBM 70 Index dipped 4.94 points to 14,235.87, and the FBM ACE Index went down 4.48 points to 5,118.39.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index gave up 0.57 of-a-point to 172.60, the Plantation Index lost 21.84 points to 6,968.81, the Energy Index edged down 0.38 of-a-point to 876.09, and the Financial Services Index reduced 27.73 points to 16,428.09. — Bernama