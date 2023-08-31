SYDNEY, Aug 31 — The expansion of Australia’s largest hydropower scheme will now cost A$12 billion (RM36 billion), roughly doubling the price tag for the delay-plagued renewable energy project at a time when Australia must urgently replace retiring coal plants.

The Snowy Hydro 2.0 project will now cost A$12 billion when it comes online in late 2028, according to a review released on Thursday, a far cry from the A$2 billion price tag when the massive pumped hydro expansion was first announced six years and two governments ago.

Originally slated for completion in 2021, years of cost overruns and delays led government-owned corporate Snowy Hydro to launch a review earlier this year after the abrupt exit of its chief executive.

The review today blamed cost overruns on the pandemic and the delays, shortages and higher prices it brought.

In addition, it said the initial design underestimated costs while the site’s geology was slowing construction. Soft ground at the site caused a tunnel collapse in March.

“We stand by the project,” said Energy Minister Chris Bowen at a press conference following the review’s release. “We said from opposition, even though it was a liberal government initiative, that it was an important project. It remains an important project. It has not been well delivered up until now.”

Snowy Hydro is also scrapping the fixed price contract with its construction consortium, mostly owned by Italian builder Webuild in favour of a “Incentivised Target Cost” contract. Snowy Hydro will settle all outstanding claims with the consortium.

Italy’s largest construction firm, Webuild shares were 7.3 per cent higher an hour after the opening bell.

The project, which pumps water uphill into a dam when power prices are low and releases it downhill to generate power when prices are high, is seen as an essential backup for intermittent wind and solar power which are expected to rapidly gain share of Australia’s electricity market over the next eight years.

Australia’s energy market regulator said today new investment, including a 248 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of proposed projects, were needed to close reliability gaps given two-thirds of the country’s coal-powered fleet was set to retire by 2033. — Reuters