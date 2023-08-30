KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia and Australia discussed areas to boost bilateral ties between the two countries through digital economy and creative industry cooperation.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil in his Facebook page tonight said the matter was raised when he received a courtesy call from the Governor of South Australia, Frances Adamson at his office this evening.

“I also took the opportunity to elaborate on the government’s preparations to celebrate the 2023 National Day taking place tomorrow,” he said.

The delegation accompanying Frances comprised Simon Fellows, the Charge d’Affaires of the Australian High Commission in Malaysia and senior officials of the Australian Government. — Bernama