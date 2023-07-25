KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The continued confidence shown by German chip maker Infineon Technologies AG in Malaysia’s investment ecosystem reflects the country’s importance within the global semiconductor supply chain, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this complements the National Investment Aspirations and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030’s focus on attracting high-tech and high-value investments to support global and domestic economies.

“Malaysia is an important hub for Infineon in wafer fabrication (Kulim. Kedah) and semiconductor chip packaging activities (Melaka).

“The RM28 billion that the company has invested in Malaysia to date is a testament to this,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

The Prime Minister also said he had a meeting yesterday with representatives from Infineon, which has been operating in this country for 50 years (since 1973).

Anwar said during the meeting, Infineon Technologies AG chief operating officer Dr Rutger Wijburg expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government for the support provided to the company. — Bernama