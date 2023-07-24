PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The communications and multimedia (C&M) industry plays a prominent role in the economic landscape of Bursa Malaysia, as it accounts for approximately 8.1 per cent or RM140.38 billion of total market capitalisation amounting to RM1.736 trillion as of December 31 last year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the significant contribution demonstrated the industry’s pivotal role in fostering the growth of the digital economy and the development of robust ecosystems.

“The presence of the C&M industry within Bursa Malaysia signifies its importance as a driving force behind technological advancements and digital transformation.

“Through the facilitation of efficient communication channels and multimedia platforms, this industry serves as a catalyst for various sectors to harness the power of connectivity and innovation,” he said in his speech read out by Communications and Digital Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa at the launch of the Converged Telecommunications Policy and Regulations (CTPR) 2023 Master Class here today.

Touching on the CTPR Master Class, Fahmi said the programme brings important discussions on Converged Policy and Collaborative Regulations, Spectrum Management, Emerging Technologies and Networks, Digital Business and Economics as well as Smart Digital Nations, Cities and Communities.

“These areas are paramount in shaping the landscape of national as well as international telecommunications law and policy,” he said, adding that he hoped the participants would obtain the right skills, competencies and new knowledge to equip and upskill themselves with these inevitable changes.

Fahmi also said that the CTPR Master Class is a professional programme which is rewarding for lifelong learners as it offers a credit transfer of up to 30 per cent under the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning for Credit Award APEL © scheme in pursuit of a Master in Converged Telecommunications Policy and Regulations (MCTPR) at Multimedia University (MMU).

Meanwhile, MMU president and chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Mazliham Su’ud said the CTPR Master Class is a collaborative effort between the university, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) of London.

He said the professional programme is curated for senior executives and professionals in national regulatory agencies, relevant government ministries and related service providers, and was first held physically after the lifting of the movement control order.

Some 60 participants from the telecommunications industry are attending the five-day course, which started today. — Bernama