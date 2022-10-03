Oil pumpjacks are seen along a section of Highway 33 known as the Petroleum Highway north of McKittrick in Kern County, California September 28, 2022. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Oct 3 — Oil prices jumped more than 3 per cent in Asian trade Monday as Opec and other top producers considered slashing output by a million barrels a day.

WTI climbed 3.3 per cent to US$82.12 and Brent also piled on 3.3 per cent to US$87.94 ahead of a meeting of the group this week in Vienna.

The jump comes after both main contracts suffered hefty losses in recent months on demand fears caused by an expected recession in major economies.

The reduction in production — which delegates to Opec said had not been finalised — would be the biggest since the pandemic began, when crude prices collapsed.

Officials will meet on Wednesday.

Suvro Sarkar, an energy analyst at DBS Bank, expected more gains were likely.

“It's only going to be a matter of time before oil returns to US$100 a barrel, especially with supplies set to tighten toward the end of the year,” he said. — AFP